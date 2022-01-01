Free, open source and offline
DevToys works entirely offline! No need to use many untruthful websites to do simple tasks with your data.
27+ tools are available, including:
- Json to Yaml and Yaml to Json converter
- Base64 Text & Image converter
- JWT decoder
- Text comparer
- Hash generator
and more are coming! See the whole list here.
Go faster with Smart Detection
DevToys can automatically detect the best tool that fits the clipboard content.
A lightbulb icon indicates the tool(s) that can be used with the clipboard content. If only one tool is detected, the clipboard content will be automatically pasted in that tool*.
*Smart detection behavior can be customized in the app settings.
Made with for Windows
DevToys is designed to embrace Windows ecosystem.
- Compact Overlay aka. Picture-in-Picture mode
- Pin tools to Start Menu
- Tool search
- Syntax highlighting
- Multiple instances
- Dark / Light theme
- Modern and responsive UI
Developed and maintained by Etienne Baudoux and Benjamin Titeux.
Please support us!
If you like DevToys, feel free to Tweet about it, rate it, translate it, contribute to it or share your feedback.